Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Canterbury United Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

CANTERBURY - Priscilla (Parmenter) Lockwood, of Canterbury, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, from pancreatic cancer.



Born on Dec. 22, 1936, she was the third child of Draper Watts and Lucy (Boyden) Parmenter of Londonderry.



In 1954, she graduated from Pinkerton Academy. In addition, she earned a teaching degree from the University of New Hampshire.



She married Robert Alan Lockwood on Dec. 22, 1956, and together they raised five children.



Priscilla set the bar high when it came to community service and civic engagement. Her involvement with the town of Canterbury was significant and varied. She was at heart, an educator, and while teaching mathematics at Belmont High School, she did so much more than simply teach math.



After retiring, she followed in her father's and husband's footsteps and became a New Hampshire state legislator where she was a voice of reason and practicality for 16 years.



Her greatest love was for her family, both extended and immediate. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, traveling through snowstorms to bring kids to ski races, and bundling up for late October soccer games. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Pickle maker and game-player extraordinaire, she leaves behind a beautiful legacy of service and commitment, and a dedication to family that is unmatched.



Priscilla was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Bob, in 2015.



Family members include a son, Alan (Lois) Lockwood of Tempe, Ariz.; a son, Caleb Lockwood of Meredith; a daughter, Lucyann (Rick) Zeller of Canterbury; a son, Briggs (Laurie) Lockwood of Canterbury; a daughter, Polly (Jonathan) Camire of Canterbury; a grandson, Caleb (Amanda) Lockwood of Concord, a grandson, Robby (Sarah) Zeller of Goffstown, her grandsons, Nicholas Lockwood and Tuckerman Zeller, her granddaughters, Ellen Lockwood, Zoe Zeller, Abby Camire and Becca Camire; her great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Anthony Zeller; and extended family members.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. in Canterbury United Community Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Slusser Center, Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301-3502.

CANTERBURY - Priscilla (Parmenter) Lockwood, of Canterbury, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, from pancreatic cancer.Born on Dec. 22, 1936, she was the third child of Draper Watts and Lucy (Boyden) Parmenter of Londonderry.In 1954, she graduated from Pinkerton Academy. In addition, she earned a teaching degree from the University of New Hampshire.She married Robert Alan Lockwood on Dec. 22, 1956, and together they raised five children.Priscilla set the bar high when it came to community service and civic engagement. Her involvement with the town of Canterbury was significant and varied. She was at heart, an educator, and while teaching mathematics at Belmont High School, she did so much more than simply teach math.After retiring, she followed in her father's and husband's footsteps and became a New Hampshire state legislator where she was a voice of reason and practicality for 16 years.Her greatest love was for her family, both extended and immediate. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, traveling through snowstorms to bring kids to ski races, and bundling up for late October soccer games. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Pickle maker and game-player extraordinaire, she leaves behind a beautiful legacy of service and commitment, and a dedication to family that is unmatched.Priscilla was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Bob, in 2015.Family members include a son, Alan (Lois) Lockwood of Tempe, Ariz.; a son, Caleb Lockwood of Meredith; a daughter, Lucyann (Rick) Zeller of Canterbury; a son, Briggs (Laurie) Lockwood of Canterbury; a daughter, Polly (Jonathan) Camire of Canterbury; a grandson, Caleb (Amanda) Lockwood of Concord, a grandson, Robby (Sarah) Zeller of Goffstown, her grandsons, Nicholas Lockwood and Tuckerman Zeller, her granddaughters, Ellen Lockwood, Zoe Zeller, Abby Camire and Becca Camire; her great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Anthony Zeller; and extended family members.SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. in Canterbury United Community Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Slusser Center, Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301-3502. Published in Union Leader on Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close