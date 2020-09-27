Priscilla M. Leslie, 91, of Merrimack passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 after a period of declining health with dementia. She was married to the late Frank Leslie who died in 1975. She was born in Exeter, NH on July 22st, 1929, daughter of the late George and Violet (Currier) Stickney of Stratham, NH. Priscilla graduated from Haverhill High School in 1948. Priscilla worked as a librarian for the Haverhill Public Library, Haverhill, MA for 23 years before her retirement. Upon retirement she served as a librarian at the Dalat School for missionary children, Penang, Malaysia for a year. On returning home to Epping, NH she cared for several children that she loved dearly. She will be forever loved and remembered by her daughter, Diane Gardenour and husband Larry of Merrimack, who she lived with since 2002; her son Steven and wife Sandy of Ocala, FL; three brothers Carrol Stickney of Palmer, MA, Dean (Judy) Stickney of Sturbridge, MA, Gary Stickney of Wrentham, MA and sisters: Beverly Dumas of Alva, FL and Sharon Stefancin of Nazareth, PA; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Serena) Gardenour of Hellertown, PA; Lori (Kent) McKenzie of Antrim, NH and Christopher (Dawn) of Prineville, OR; great-grandchildren Anne-Marie Gardenour, Cassandra Lowman, Lucas (Abby) Gardenour and Ava Anne Gardenour; two great-great granddaughters: Evelyn and Lydia along with several nieces and nephews. Priscilla's first 7 years of life were spent on a dairy farm in Stratham, NH. Then the family moved to Methuen, MA, Groveland, MA and finally settled in Haverhill, MA on Haverhill Street for 20 years. After marriage Priscilla and Frank lived on Groveland Street, started a family and they went to worked for The Hytron in Newburyport MA where she was a tv tube tester. Priscilla was also employed at Western Electric, Andover, MA for 11 years as a solderer and ended her career at the Haverhill Public Library working in several departments. Priscilla beat breast cancer, being diagnosed in 1971 and never looked back. She traveled across the United States and to many places around the world. She enjoyed the Holy Land, going there more than once. She thought Switzerland was beautiful and got to see the Mattahorn on a beautiful clear day. Priscilla was deeply religious and attended the First Baptist Church in Haverhill, Alliance Church in Haverhill, First Congregational Church in Kingston, NH and the Merrimack Valley Baptist Church, South Merrimack, NH where she greeted everyone each Sunday morning handing out the programs. Other interests were; being a girl scout leader, doing the polka, square dancing, sewing, quilting, baking, flower gardening and corresponding with friends and family. (She should have taken out stocks in Hallmark sending out so many cards). She also belonged to The Nellie W. Perkins Doll and Miniature Society of NH. She most loved Shirley Temple and the Dionne Quintuplets dolls. Priscilla took great joy in her ever-expanding family, sitting in the sun, going for walks along the D.W. Highway picking up coins on the sidewalk that she found along the way (many of which were thrown out car windows by her family). She also loved to clean ovens, offering to clean anyone's oven anytime. Due to the safety and health concerns with the coronavirus, services for Priscilla will be held at a later date, with information to be updated on the funeral home website when it's known. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Shriner's Hospital for Children
in Boston; St Jude's or Alzheimer/Dementia research.