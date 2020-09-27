1/1
Priscilla M. Leslie
1929 - 2020
Priscilla M. Leslie, 91, of Merrimack passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 after a period of declining health with dementia. She was married to the late Frank Leslie who died in 1975. She was born in Exeter, NH on July 22st, 1929, daughter of the late George and Violet (Currier) Stickney of Stratham, NH. Priscilla graduated from Haverhill High School in 1948. Priscilla worked as a librarian for the Haverhill Public Library, Haverhill, MA for 23 years before her retirement. Upon retirement she served as a librarian at the Dalat School for missionary children, Penang, Malaysia for a year. On returning home to Epping, NH she cared for several children that she loved dearly. She will be forever loved and remembered by her daughter, Diane Gardenour and husband Larry of Merrimack, who she lived with since 2002; her son Steven and wife Sandy of Ocala, FL; three brothers Carrol Stickney of Palmer, MA, Dean (Judy) Stickney of Sturbridge, MA, Gary Stickney of Wrentham, MA and sisters: Beverly Dumas of Alva, FL and Sharon Stefancin of Nazareth, PA; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Serena) Gardenour of Hellertown, PA; Lori (Kent) McKenzie of Antrim, NH and Christopher (Dawn) of Prineville, OR; great-grandchildren Anne-Marie Gardenour, Cassandra Lowman, Lucas (Abby) Gardenour and Ava Anne Gardenour; two great-great granddaughters: Evelyn and Lydia along with several nieces and nephews. Priscilla's first 7 years of life were spent on a dairy farm in Stratham, NH. Then the family moved to Methuen, MA, Groveland, MA and finally settled in Haverhill, MA on Haverhill Street for 20 years. After marriage Priscilla and Frank lived on Groveland Street, started a family and they went to worked for The Hytron in Newburyport MA where she was a tv tube tester. Priscilla was also employed at Western Electric, Andover, MA for 11 years as a solderer and ended her career at the Haverhill Public Library working in several departments. Priscilla beat breast cancer, being diagnosed in 1971 and never looked back. She traveled across the United States and to many places around the world. She enjoyed the Holy Land, going there more than once. She thought Switzerland was beautiful and got to see the Mattahorn on a beautiful clear day. Priscilla was deeply religious and attended the First Baptist Church in Haverhill, Alliance Church in Haverhill, First Congregational Church in Kingston, NH and the Merrimack Valley Baptist Church, South Merrimack, NH where she greeted everyone each Sunday morning handing out the programs. Other interests were; being a girl scout leader, doing the polka, square dancing, sewing, quilting, baking, flower gardening and corresponding with friends and family. (She should have taken out stocks in Hallmark sending out so many cards). She also belonged to The Nellie W. Perkins Doll and Miniature Society of NH. She most loved Shirley Temple and the Dionne Quintuplets dolls. Priscilla took great joy in her ever-expanding family, sitting in the sun, going for walks along the D.W. Highway picking up coins on the sidewalk that she found along the way (many of which were thrown out car windows by her family). She also loved to clean ovens, offering to clean anyone's oven anytime. Due to the safety and health concerns with the coronavirus, services for Priscilla will be held at a later date, with information to be updated on the funeral home website when it's known. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Shriner's Hospital for Children in Boston; St Jude's or Alzheimer/Dementia research. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
We loved you Priscella and speak often of our trip with you out to Michigan to visit Diane and Larry and how scared you were of the thunderstorms at the campground and how we went through Canada and you headed straight for the "famous fudge". We almost lost you. RIP.
John & Pat Langlois
Friend
September 26, 2020
She was my favorite riverside mom. Spent many fun times at their house. She was responsible for introducing my dad and mom which led to 57 years of marriage. She will be missed by all that knew her. Prayers for her family and a special prayer for Diane and Larry. Love you guys. ❤
Linda Nelson-white
Friend
September 23, 2020
I enjoyed knowing Mrs. Leslie since I was a child in the 1950’s. I still can imagine her contagious laugh. She was most kind. In her early retirement years, she often enjoyed rides and trips with my parents- Robert and Catherine Nelson also of Haverhill, MA. I know Diane took good care of her mother these last several years. May God provide comfort to her family.
Andrea Penney
Friend
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
September 18, 2020
How thankful I am that I had the privilege of knowing Priscilla and I'm so sorry for your loss...she always made me smile when I saw her, was always looking for ways to serve others and had such a beautiful testimony. A true treasure...so thankful she is with her Savior! God bless you all!
Marie Crocker
Friend
