Priscilla Hopkins Schreiber, 99, of Derry, NH passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Warde Rehab and Nursing Center, Windham, NH. She was born in Fitchburg, MA on March 22, 1921 and lived most of her life in the Derry area. She was the daughter of Leroy and Persis (Aiken) Hopkins and graduated from the Fitchburg High School class of 1939.

Along with her late husband Erich they operated a poultry business for many years in Derry and at one time bred, raised and showed Doberman Pinscher dogs.

In her life as a Certified Nurse Assistant, she devoted may years to the medical profession and worked at the N.E. Memorial Hospital in Stoneham, MA as well as the Alexander Eastman Hospital and Parkland Medical Center in Derry in which she served for over 25 years.

She was a founder of Calvary Bible Church in Derry and at one time was a member of the Pentucket Baptist Church in E. Hampstead, NH and the Londonderry Christian Church.

She and her late brother Robert were direct descendants of the Steven Hopkins family whose name is recorded in the passenger records of the Mayflower.

She is survived by two nephews, Don V. Hopkins of FL, and Frederick L. Hopkins of CA, and by her niece, April St. Onge of NH.

At Priscilla's request, memorial donations be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH in Bedford, NH.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 10 - 11 am in the Calvary Bible Church, Hampstead Rd., Derry. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the church. Private burial will be in Greenvale Cemetery, Greenfield, NH. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
