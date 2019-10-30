Priscilla Wentworth (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Providence Baptist Church
410 Pleasant St
Epping, NH 03042
(603) 679-8918
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
410 Pleasant St.
Epping, NH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
410 Pleasant St.
Epping, NH
Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
110 Daniel Webster Highway
Boscawen, NH
Obituary
RAYMOND - Priscilla Mae White Wentworth, of Raymond, NH, born September 11, 1935, passed away October 28, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends after a lengthy illness.

She was loved in life and will be missed by many.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church, 410 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, at 10 a.m. in the church.

Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, at 2 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.

In lieu of flowers, a Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs at https://www.gofundme.com/f/8v6nb7-1000000.

For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 30, 2019
