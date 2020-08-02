1/1
Priscille Irene (Tremblay) Morin
1950 - 2020
70, died peacefully after a long illness at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL on July 24, 2020. She was born March 22, 1950 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of Henri A. and Bernadette L. (Dionne) Tremblay. Priscille was recently predeceased by her husband Stephen Paul Morin to whom she was married for 32 years as well as two brothers, Norman L. Tremblay and Georges H. Tremblay. She is survived by two sisters, Carmel (Tremblay) Boulanger of The Villages FL and Jacqueline (Tremblay) Miller of New Port Richey FL, two brothers Daniel P. Tremblay and Donald R. Tremblay, both of Manchester, NH, four godchildren Paul Boulanger, William Arute, Cody Tremblay and Jasmine Tremblay, one aunt Claire Tremblay, one double-cousin Lucille (Dionne) Arute and several nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and cousins. Priscille was employed by the Wadleigh Law Firm in Manchester, NH for many years. She was an avid Scrabble and Cribbage player and devoured crossword puzzles. She enjoyed sports, especially baseball and hockey and she brought her competitive nature to bear upon any opponent, be it friend or foe. Her valiant battle with breast cancer is a testament to this zest for winning. Auntie Cilla will be long remembered and forever loved. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of my dear friend, Priscille. So many memories of you. We laughed, we cried, and laughed until we cried as you did your “impersonations”. You fought a good fight, my friend. Always so brave and such a positive attitude through it all. Although my heart aches, I know you are in a better place - one with no sickness or pain. until we meet again - “Start the Car”. With much love. Lin
Linda Perreault
Friend
