R. Lorraine Cloutier, 87, died December 2, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born in Manchester on April 4, 1933, the daughter of Dominique and Loretta (Boisseau) Coulon.
Lorraine worked for many years at Amoskeag Beverages then as an apartment complex manager in Manchester. One cannot say she ever retired as she was always there for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was a long time Parishioner of The Parish of the Transfiguration and in the 60's and 70's a dedicated Corps Mother for the Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corps. Later in her life she spent her time volunteering at Catholic Medical Center and the Parish of the Transfiguration..
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Ronald L Cloutier, in September of this year. Family members include six children; Susan Cloutier, of Manchester, Michael Cloutier and his wife, Susan of Manchester, Daniel Cloutier and his wife, Donna of Goffstown, Elaine Locker and her husband, Mitchell of Bow, Ronald Cloutier Jr., and his wife, Adelle of North Carolina, Gary Cloutier and his wife, Lisa of Tarpon Springs, FL., 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 sisters; Lucille Lemay and Pauline Coulon and 3 brothers, Frank Coulon, Donald Coulon and Paul Coulon.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin Cloutier, sister Charlotte Casiglio and brother Ronald Coulon.
Walk through calling hours with masks will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. Manchester, NH.
A mass of Christian burial will follow, Thursday at 11 am in Parish of the Transfiguration, Kelley St. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Lorraine was proud of the work she did to support patients as a volunteer at Catholic Medical Center. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made in support of the CMC Hope and Healing Fund, which exists to assist patients in need. Please send checks to the Catholic Medical Center, Philanthropy Office, 100 McGregor Street, Manchester NH 03102 or call 603-663-8011 if you prefer to make a gift by phone.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com
