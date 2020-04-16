Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rachael Mong-Terravechia of Rollinsford passed away on April 12, 2020, in Dover. She was born Aug. 1, 1984, in Fall River, Mass., the daughter of Robert K. and Nancy L. (Clay) Mong, and grew up in Epping. She was married to Aaron Terravechia of Alton.



Rachael was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and friend. She excelled in high school, played goalie for the girls' varsity soccer team and worked at RiverWoods in Exeter for many years. She earned a B.A. in psychology from the University of New Hampshire then went on to make the Dean's List and earn a M.A. in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in NYC.



Rachael was an extremely empathetic and caring person. She was always there for anyone who needed help, advice or just positive thoughts. Rachael also fought her own mental, emotional and physical battles which kept her from the peace she now has.



In addition to her parents and husband, Rachael is survived by her younger sister, Emily Mong. She also leaves behind her furry kids Bombay, Roonie and Rosie Mong-Terravechia.



In light of current events, a celebration of life will be held for Rachael later this year.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley at

