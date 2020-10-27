Rachel C. Gagnon, 81 of Hudson, NH, died Saturday October 24, 2020 in All American Assisted Living in Londonderry, NH. She was born in Littleton, NH on September 10, 1939, a daughter of the late Albert and Clara (Godbout) Burgess. Rachel had been a recent resident of Londonderry having lived in Hudson for over 40 years. Mrs. Gagnon had been employed for many years as a receptionist for Pfeiffer Vacuum in Nashua, NH. Rachel was a proud member of the Nashua Senior center where she shared her passion for quilting with her fellow members. Rachel had a talent for just about anything having to do with crafts, including crocheting, knitting or just making special items for those she loved.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Armand "B" Gagnon of Hudson, her son Steve A. and his wife Kathleen (Dunlea) Gagnon of Londonderry, NH, their three children Chelsea, Hailey, and Hannah Gagnon. Her daughter Paula Prescott of AZ and her three children Lexi, Zachary, and Jack Prescott; as well as two sisters, Gertrude Carmen-Bly and Virginia B. Noor. She was predeceased by her sisters, Caroline E. Charbonneau, Diana V. Carter, and Irene C. Goodspeed.
Following cremation, she will be buried at a later date in the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com