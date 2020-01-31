Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel E. (Parker) Langlais. View Sign Service Information Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 (603)-237-4311 Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Rachel E. (Parker) Langlais, 87, of Goffstown, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Merrimack Hospice House in Merrimack with members of her family by her side, and after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in West Stewartstown on June 27, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ida (Libby) Parker.



Rachel was a 1950 graduate of Canaan Memorial High School.



For 32 years, Rachel was a well-known waitress at the Colebrook Restaurant.



She enjoyed playing cribbage and doing crossword puzzles, and she loved to go out to breakfast with her friends. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and always would watch them on TV.



She leaves behind two children, Shirley (Ronald) Dupuis of Goffstown, and Walter Stanton of Kenai, Alaska; two stepchildren, Gary (Ruth) Langlais of Berlin, and Elaine Lambert of Concord; a brother, Robert Parker of Illinois; a sister, Edwina Adair of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Hector Langlais in 1985; a son, Edwin Stanton in 2011; and her son, Steve Stanton of Kenai, Alaska, on the very same day as she died; two brothers, George and Harley Parker; and six sisters, Lydia Haynes, Virginia Stanton, Josephine Estabrooks, Jeannette Kimball, Neicie Lyons, and Phyllis Mosher.



.



SERVICES: There are no public calling hours.



A graveside service will be held later in the spring of 2020 in the Colebrook Village Cemetery of which notice will be given.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rachel may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H 03054.



Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to



GOFFSTOWN - Rachel E. (Parker) Langlais, 87, of Goffstown, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Merrimack Hospice House in Merrimack with members of her family by her side, and after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.Born in West Stewartstown on June 27, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ida (Libby) Parker.Rachel was a 1950 graduate of Canaan Memorial High School.For 32 years, Rachel was a well-known waitress at the Colebrook Restaurant.She enjoyed playing cribbage and doing crossword puzzles, and she loved to go out to breakfast with her friends. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and always would watch them on TV.She leaves behind two children, Shirley (Ronald) Dupuis of Goffstown, and Walter Stanton of Kenai, Alaska; two stepchildren, Gary (Ruth) Langlais of Berlin, and Elaine Lambert of Concord; a brother, Robert Parker of Illinois; a sister, Edwina Adair of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Hector Langlais in 1985; a son, Edwin Stanton in 2011; and her son, Steve Stanton of Kenai, Alaska, on the very same day as she died; two brothers, George and Harley Parker; and six sisters, Lydia Haynes, Virginia Stanton, Josephine Estabrooks, Jeannette Kimball, Neicie Lyons, and Phyllis Mosher.SERVICES: There are no public calling hours.A graveside service will be held later in the spring of 2020 in the Colebrook Village Cemetery of which notice will be given.Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rachel may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H 03054.Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close