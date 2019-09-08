Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Rachel Labonville. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM St. George Manor 377 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Prayer Service 3:30 PM St. George Manor 377 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. George Manor 377 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sr. Rachel Labonville, CSC (Sr. Mary Lydia of the Sacred Heart), 76, of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Manchester, died September 5, 2019 after a period of declining health..



She was born in Manchester on March 26, 1943 to William and Lydia (Labonville) Gryseels. After the death of her mother, she was adopted by her grandparents, George and Eva (Beausoleil) Labonville. She had two brothers, William and Larry Gryseels.



Sr. Rachel entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1961 and pronounced her final vows in 1968, serving the Congregation for 58 years. She earned a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College and a master's degree from Boston University.



She taught in St. Albans, VT and in New Hampshire at Newmarket, Manchester, Nashua and Jaffrey. She later became Director of Religious Education in Keene and in Massachusetts at Peabody and Lakeville.



Sr. Rachel loved life. For years she had a frame which read "Take Time". Truly her life was all about taking time to think. It's the source of power. Take time to play, read, be friendly, laugh and do charity. Take time to give, because it's too short a day to be selfish, time to love and be loved because it is a God given privilege.



She always had a beautiful smile and will be missed. May her energy light our way for a little while longer.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel at St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel at St. George Manor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund" and sent to Sisters of Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit







