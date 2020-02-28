HILLSBOROUGH - Rachel M. (Snow) Crane, 82, of Hillsborough, passed away peacefully on Feb 22, 2020, in Hillsboro House Nursing Home, Hillsborough.
Born in Lowell, Mass., on April 11, 1937, she was the daughter of Ralph and Gladys Snow.
She graduated from Hillsboro-Deering High School.
In 1957, she married the late Richard A. Crane and they remained in Hillsborough to raise their family.
Rachel was a Licensed Practicing Nurse (LPN) from Claremont. She worked for Hillsboro House Nursing Home and Hillsboro Visiting Nurses Association. Later, she worked as the bookkeeper for "Your Country Auctioneer."
She was a member of Smith Memorial Church, Hillsborough Bird and Garden Club, Hillsborough Extension, NH Spinners & Dyers Guild, Purlingbeck Grange, and the Washington Historical Society with special interest in the Museum Barn.
Rachel had many talents that flourished with her great attention to detail. Her enjoyments were sewing, spinning wool, weaving and knitting, bird watching, music, and spending time with her family.
She will be greatly missed by her remaining relatives, neighbors and closest friends.
Family members include her daughter, Jo Anne (Peter Beane); her son, Roger A. Crane (Bets-Ann) of Hillsborough; her brother, John E. Snow (Kay) of Chichester; her sister, Martha Cushing of Manchester; her sisters-in-law, Barbra Anne, Nancy, and Sally; her brother-in-law Walter; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; amd nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hillsborough Rescue Squad, P. O Box 350, Hillsborough, N.H. 03244 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014.
Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hillsborough, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, visit www.holtwoodburyfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 28, 2020