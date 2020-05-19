Rachel R. Groux, entered her eternal reward on May 16, 2020 at Bedford Falls following a brief illness.
She was born in Manchester NH.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2020.