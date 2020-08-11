Ralph Edward Twombly, 88, died on August 6, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was the son of Verna (Barnard) Twombly and Joseph Twombly, born in Northfield, NH on April 23, 1932. He graduated from Coe-Brown Academy in Northwood, NH in 1951, living in Deerfield at the time. He went to serve with pride, in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, on the USS Pittsburg. Ralph married Marilyn Woodward, June 1960 and after living a few months in Exeter, NH, they bought a house in Kingston, NH where they raised three children, Leanne Durant of Exeter, Ralph Jr. (Elizabeth) of Exeter and Beth (Dan) Mahoney of East Kingston. Ralph retired from New England Tel. and Tel. after 31 1/2 years as an installer and Central Office Technician in Exeter. Ralph and Marilyn enjoyed auctions and selling antiques and collectibles. He was talented in refinishing and refurbishing items. His love of British sports cars was a lifelong interest. Ralph and Marilyn went on their honeymoon in an Austin Healey in 1960 and had one or more Healeys in the barn for the next 60 years. To the dismay of many, he was an avid Yankee fan but we loved him in spite of it. He had a quick wit that made us laugh and a quiet understanding that was a gift to us all. His life was filled with giving. His love and concern for his children and grandchildren was paramount. The joy of his retirement was to be able to live near his grandchildren, Anne and Dana Twombly, Sarah and Tom Mahoney and Taylor Durant. He was able to attend their special events, be they athletic, academic, musical or theatrical. He loved all children and had great ideas of things to do that brought lots of happy times for them. Ralph leaves 3 sisters, Pauline Sherman of Wolfeboro, NH, Maxine Harden of S. Lyons, MI and Verna Jo Carignan of Laconia, NH. He leaves several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. They include Richard Carignan, Andrew and David Sherman, Sue Carey, and Mark, Craig and Jerry Harden. He remembered with love, Brad and Gary Sherman who predeceased him in the last few years. Ralph will be buried in the Greenwood Cemetery in Kingston, NH in a private family gathering. Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St. in Exeter is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Kingston Church on the Plains, PO Box 663, Kingston, NH 03848. To sign an online guestbook, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
