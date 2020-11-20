1/1
Ralph G. Miles
1929 - 2020
Ralph G. Miles, 91, of Manchester, died November 17, 2020. Born October 30, 1929 in Boston, MA, the son of James and Christine (Murphy) Miles. Ralph had a 38-year career with International Paper Company, rising to Northeast Regional District Manager and raised his family in Bedford, before he and his wife, Claire, retired to Hilton Head Island, SC. He was predeceased by wife, Claire (Hagerty) Miles, in 1999. After her passing, Ralph moved to Brewster, MA before relocating to Manchester. He served 10 years in the US Naval Reserve.

A former member of the Manchester Country Club, he also enjoyed many other physical activities. Ralph found satisfaction serving on the board of The Moore Center with its founder, Bev Arel.

Donations to The Moore Center may be made in his name. Family includes his children, Gerry Miles of Durham; Jean Miles of Skaneateles, NY; Janice Jennings and husband Bill of Darien, CT; and Connor and Liam O'Hara of Skaneateles, NY and Trey, Leah, Lauren and Livia Jennings of Darien, CT.The family is grateful to the staff of Villa Crest, especially to Malinda and Lily, Jane, Marie, Alexa, Heidi, April and Melissa for their for his care and well-being. Services will be private. Go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
