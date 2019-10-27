Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Henry Beaudoin. View Sign Service Information Haben Funeral Home & Crematory 8057 Niles Center Road Skokie , IL 60077-2599 (847)-673-6111 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Haben Funeral Home & Crematory 8057 Niles Center Road Skokie , IL 60077-2599 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Gertrude Catholic Church 1420 W. Granville Av Chicago , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Henry Beaudoin, born Sept. 27, 1938, died Oct. 23, 2019, age 81, of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Manchester, N.H., San Jose, Calif., and Rockville, Md., was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire receiving a BS in mechanical engineering and an MBA in finance.



In his youth, he was committed to mentoring young men through his work with the Boy Scouts of America, Camp Carpenter in Manchester, N.H., and the Manchester Boys and Girls Club. As a retired Vice President for Finance and Treasurer at Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., and DePaul University in Chicago, he used his financial expertise to work with Catholic Charities of Chicago as a volunteer helping older adults in need of financial advice.



He delighted in traveling the U.S., especially the national parks, and throughout Europe. Early in his life, Ralph was a private pilot which allowed him to enjoy many places on the East Coast and Canada. He enjoyed learning new things, encouraging his son to play sports and doing everything he could day in and day out to be his son's North Star. His gift for woodworking, which he enjoyed most of his life, allowed him to create lovely small pieces of furniture and beautiful jewelry boxes. An avid genealogist, he researched his family history back to the 1600s, spending many hours reading through microfilms in Salt Lake City and culling the Internet. The results of his genealogy efforts can be found at



Ralph served on many boards and councils including School, College, University Underwriters, Limited (SCUUL), United Educators, National Association of College and University Business Officers, United Way of Santa Clara County, Chamber of Commerce of Santa Clara and the Computer Assisted Genealogy Group - Northern Illinois (CAGGNI) where he was membership chair, treasurer and program speaker.



Dearly beloved son of the late Oscar and Yvette (Prince) Beaudoin, loving husband of Elaine (McIntyre) Beaudoin and the late Cynthia (Dupont) Beaudoin. Devoted father of Richard R. (Christine) Beaudoin and cherished Grandpa to Bethany and Heather Beaudoin. Treasured uncle to many nephews, nieces and grandnieces. Mentor to many. He is remembered as having a sharp intellect and a gentle soul.



SERVICES: Visitation, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 3-8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL. Friends will meet for funeral Mass, Monday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 1420 W. Granville Ave., Chicago. Interment, Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ralph H. and Elaine M. Endowed Scholarship at DePaul University, which supports undergraduate students with financial need: Ralph H. and Elaine M. Beaudoin Endowed Scholarship, Advancement Gift Processing, 1 E. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60604 (



Funeral info: 847-673-6111 or

