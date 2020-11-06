Ralph J. McCarthy, 97, of Londonderry, NH, died Friday October 30, 2020 in his home. He was born in Manchester, NH on July 25, 1923, a son of Daniel and Lena McCarthy. He had been a resident of Londonderry for the past 48 years, formerly living in Manchester, NH. Mr. McCarthy was a US Marine WWII veteran. He had been employed as a surveyor for his entire career.
He is survived by his sister Ruth Conley of Manchester, NH, his stepson, Joseph Dart of Alaska; three grandchildren, Lisa Russell Kittelson and former husband, Robert Kittelson of Jupiter, FL, Alan and his wife Marie Russell of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jennifer and her husband Michael Drew of Jupiter, FL, and; 9 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia (Stanton) McCarthy, and his daughter, Elizabeth Dart Russell. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed greatly.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 9th at 10:00am in St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. The burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 448 Donald Street, Bedford, NH.