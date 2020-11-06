1/1
Ralph J. McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph J. McCarthy, 97, of Londonderry, NH, died Friday October 30, 2020 in his home. He was born in Manchester, NH on July 25, 1923, a son of Daniel and Lena McCarthy. He had been a resident of Londonderry for the past 48 years, formerly living in Manchester, NH. Mr. McCarthy was a US Marine WWII veteran. He had been employed as a surveyor for his entire career.

He is survived by his sister Ruth Conley of Manchester, NH, his stepson, Joseph Dart of Alaska; three grandchildren, Lisa Russell Kittelson and former husband, Robert Kittelson of Jupiter, FL, Alan and his wife Marie Russell of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jennifer and her husband Michael Drew of Jupiter, FL, and; 9 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia (Stanton) McCarthy, and his daughter, Elizabeth Dart Russell. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed greatly.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 9th at 10:00am in St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. The burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 448 Donald Street, Bedford, NH. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved