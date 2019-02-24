Ralph V. Carney, Jr. 61, of Portland St., died unexpectedly at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury on February 14, 2019.
Ralph was born in Bridgeport, CT, on Feb. 19, 1957, son of Lillian (Botsford) and the late Ralph V. Carney. He was raised and educated in Bridgeport and entered the U.S. Navy and served stateside during the Vietnam era, and honorably discharged in 1974. Ralph was employed in the commercial oystering industry, later as a foreman with Boston Chimney & Tower. He had the Carney Welding business, Skywalker Construction, and Carney Transportation. He loved to drive his tractor trailer "Night Moves".
He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and was a member of the Epping Chapter of Rolling Thunder. Ralph loved his dogs, Nevaeh, Marmaduke, Goliath, Gus, and his grand-dogs Willow and Sky. He also loved classic rock, classic & muscle cars, going to casinos, stand-up comedy and westerns. He loved all John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies, and the '50s and '60s westerns. He was a great "Papa" who loved spending time with his family, was very handy and crafty.
He shall be deeply missed by those he leaves behind: his wife, Alison (Ammendolia) Carney of St. Johnsbury; 4 daughters: Shannon Leonard (Carl) of Nottingham, NH, Jackie Langdon (Jim) of Concord, NH, Laureen Farrell (Tom) of Dover, NH, and Nikki Carleton (Tom) of Epping, NH; a brother: Ron Carney of Lake Tahoe, CA; 2 sisters: Judy Derosier of Shelton, CT and Sandy Peterson of Stratford, CT; 9 grand and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his sister: Carol Erwin.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
There will be no Calling Hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ralph's name to Rolling Thunder Inc. NH, Chapter NH One, P.O. Box 343, Epping, NH 03042, to Great Danes of Our Hearts Mission at http://greatdanesofourheart.com or The NH Humane Society at https://nhhumane.org/donate .
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019