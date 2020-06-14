Randall "Randy" F. Raymond, 71, of Merrimack passed away on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health surrounded by his family. He was born in Farmington, Maine on February 23rd, 1949 to the late Fred and Erma (Stevens) Raymond. Randy started his trucking career with James Longa and Son in Merrimack in 1970 until 1984 where he then went to National Feeds out of Merrimack until 2003, they were bought out by Elgin Cartage where Randy retired in 2009. When he wasn't working, Randy enjoyed taking trips to the casinos, usually Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun but most recently to Oxford, trying his luck with scratch tickets and trips to Maine with his family. Randy will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Betty (Collins) Raymond; two children, Jim Raymond and his wife Nic, and Cathy and her husband Pete Krammes, all of Merrimack; four grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Matthew and Cameron; three great-grandchildren, Drake, Aliana, and Jerry Jr.; two sisters, Sherrie McCalvey from Manchester NH and Gayle Hastings and her husband Bobby from Chesterville ME, along with several nieces, nephews and many close friends. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, June 20th from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Due to state regulations, the facility is limited to 50 people in the building at once and masks are required before entering. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Randy's memory to American Heart Association New Hampshire Chapter, 2 Wall St Manchester, NH 03101. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.