Randell F. "Randy" Raymond
1949 - 2020
Randall "Randy" F. Raymond, 71, of Merrimack passed away on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health surrounded by his family. He was born in Farmington, Maine on February 23rd, 1949 to the late Fred and Erma (Stevens) Raymond. Randy started his trucking career with James Longa and Son in Merrimack in 1970 until 1984 where he then went to National Feeds out of Merrimack until 2003, they were bought out by Elgin Cartage where Randy retired in 2009. When he wasn't working, Randy enjoyed taking trips to the casinos, usually Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun but most recently to Oxford, trying his luck with scratch tickets and trips to Maine with his family. Randy will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Betty (Collins) Raymond; two children, Jim Raymond and his wife Nic, and Cathy and her husband Pete Krammes, all of Merrimack; four grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Matthew and Cameron; three great-grandchildren, Drake, Aliana, and Jerry Jr.; two sisters, Sherrie McCalvey from Manchester NH and Gayle Hastings and her husband Bobby from Chesterville ME, along with several nieces, nephews and many close friends. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, June 20th from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Due to state regulations, the facility is limited to 50 people in the building at once and masks are required before entering. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Randy's memory to American Heart Association New Hampshire Chapter, 2 Wall St Manchester, NH 03101. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

13 entries
June 13, 2020
Remembering this wonderful and kind soul who will forever remain in my heart. May you rest in peace Uncle Randy
Darci Lamoreaux
June 12, 2020
Randy, Rest In Peace!
Diane Passwaters
Family
June 12, 2020
May you rest in peace.
Harry McCalvey III
Family
June 12, 2020
A wonderful - Kind Man, and a Great Uncle whom I wish I spent more time with. Rest in Peace.
Love You !
Matthew McCalvey
Family
June 11, 2020
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
Shannon Bowles
Family
June 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Randy aka Dad always made me smile and laugh, many good memories to hold on to. He was a great man with a big heart. Hopefully Randy and my Dad are having a beer together catching up like old times. I wish I could be there know that im thinking of you all and sending you live and hugs.
Lisa Prentiss
June 10, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Randy. Theres been a lot of good times over the years. RIP Randy you will be missed.
Darlene Sterry
Family
June 10, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pauline Ashwell
Friend
June 10, 2020
What a tragic loss, Im so sorry he was such a good soul. My heart and prayers goes out to the family.
Shannon Croteau
Friend
June 9, 2020
Randy was a loving sole, who cared deeply about his family and friends. He had a very dry sense of humor that everyone who knew him loved. He was so much like his father. I will miss him more than I could ever explain. He was a wonderful man, and I am very proud of the life my little brother lived.
Sherrie McCalvey
Sister
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
wayne mccalvey
Friend
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
