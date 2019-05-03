MANCHESTER - Randi Hults, 65, passed away May 1, 2019, in her home in Manchester.
Born on Oct. 18, 1953, in North Conway, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Irene Foss.
During her life, Randi enjoyed vacationing with her family and friends, watching New England Patriots games with her son, caring for her mother's garden and lawn, and going to the gym for the last two years.
Family members include her son Kurtis Hults, and his fiancee Stephanie Sawicki; two grandchildren, Dionna and Maxwell; three brothers, Peter, Charlie and Nathaniel Foss; a stepdaughter, Tammy Goodman and family; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in French & Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.
A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2019