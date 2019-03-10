Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randolph Morrison II. View Sign

Randolph Daniel Bean Morrison II, 77, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday March 4, 2019 in his home in Chichester, NH.







Randy was born on June 10,1941 and grew up in Laconia NH. He attended Laconia High School and earned a bachelors degree in accounting from Franklin Pierce College. Randy was married to Mary Heins in 1969, and with her raised two sons, Walter and Carl. He was the office comptroller for Lockwood Young Concrete and eventually had his own accounting practice until his recent retirement. Randy was known for his quick wit and fondness for political debate. A life-long resident of New Hampshire, he often championed his home state in discussions with friends and family. Most of all, Randy enjoyed spending time with his family.







Randolph was predeceased by his siblings, Madora (Morrison) Hamilton, Zane Gray Morrison, and Mary Bernice (Morrison) Vandernoot. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Heins) Morrison, his two sons, Walter and Carl, his grandson, Landon Morrison, and many wonderful nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.







In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. Those that wish to offer condolences are invited to join the family at The Red Blazer on March 16, 2019 between 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. for a celebration of Randy's Life.

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800

