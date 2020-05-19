Randy "Smitty" Alan Smith, 62, born on January 26, 1958 in Manchester, NH, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home in Exeter. Formerly of Stratham, NH, he was a longtime resident of Exeter and a 1977 graduate of Exeter High School. He worked as the recreational director at Casteel Creek Ranch in Edwards, CO, and at Black Duck Cove, Martha's Vineyard, MA. An avid fisherman, Randy enjoyed many outdoor activities including snowmobiling and searching for treasures with his metal detector which he fondly referenced as dirt fishing. Fishing aside Randy dedicated himself to his family and cat Milky, maintaining his homestead, and a living every moment to it's fullest. He approached life respecting all and fearing none resulting in countless sincere friendships. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Ann (LeBreux) Smith of Exeter, NH; his parents, Oliver "Sandy" Sanborn Smith and Norma "Teddie" (Higgins) Smith of Stratham, NH; three sisters, Robin Costa and her former husband Robert of North Hampton, NH, Holly Thibeault and her husband Jonathan of Nottingham, NH, and Sue Fuller and her husband Kevin of Brentwood, NH; his father-in-law Richard LeBreux; three sister-in-laws, Donna LeBreux, Susan Pomerantz, and Linda Lebreux, his friend since childhood and best man, Don Steere Jr: and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH. In light of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, attendants of the services will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Those unable to attend may express their condolences to the family on the brewittfuneralhome.com online guestbook. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, ATTN: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH
03301 or Online at: https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/funding/donate.html
