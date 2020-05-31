Karen, my heart is broken for you. May all your wonderful memories bring you loving peace. Love you very much and will always be there for you! ❤
Randy, I well always remember your smile and devilish laugh. Al and I loved our time at the lake, the Donzi and family celebrations. Our memories will live on on our hearts forever! Love you!
Randy D. Aubin died on May 19, 2020. He was 59.
Randy was born in 1960 in Manchester, NH, to Joseph and Yvonne Aubin. He grew up in Manchester, NH and attended Memorial High School where he played Varsity Ice Hockey.
Following high school, Randy made a career in the automotive industry having worked for several auto dealerships and service shops including Henri's Auto Body, McFarland Ford and most recently Queen City Auto Body. Given Randy's outgoing and supportive ways, most people he knows would say Randy has either helped or fixed their cars at one time or another.
In High School, Randy met the love of his life, Karen Roberge, and together they have built a life of love and friendship, trust and support for one another. They have shared their home in Manchester, their camp on Lake Winnisquam, and their lives together for over 30 years.
Randy loved golf and was an active player at the Candia Woods and the Derryfield Country Club and participated in a number of golf tournaments throughout NH. He was an avid sportsman, loved fishing both in the summer and winter, boating on the lake, snowmobiling and was a founding member of the Queen City Kings Pond Hockey Tournament team. And of course, he loved sports - any and all and traveled with the guys for opening day football games all over the country. He scored the first seats when the Monarchs came to town and enjoyed their reign for more than 10 years. He loved traveling to Hilton Head, the Outer Banks and especially Savannah, Georgia for the greatest St. Patrick's Day celebrations. He was a regular reader of the Manchester Union Leader, especially the obituary pages.
He leaves behind his life-long companion and first mate, Karen Roberge and their cat Zahri, her sisters Donna Howe and husband Al, Patty Laverdure and her husband Mike, Michelle Roberge and partner Eric Sargent, and brother Ed Roberge and his wife Kelley; his mother-in-law Anne Roberge; his sister Judy and her husband Frank Bass, his niece Laura and her husband Tim Cote, and nephew Steven Bass. He will be dearly missed by us all and his many nieces and nephews, life-long friends and his tribe of merrymakers. We'll love you forever through our cherished memories of the joy and fun you brought to our lives. God Speed Randy.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.