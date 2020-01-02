STUART, Fla. - Raoul Conrad Couture, age 88, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital in Stuart, Fla., after a battle with cancer.
Raoul was born in Augusta, Maine, to the late Raoul and Edna Couture.
After graduating from Spaulding High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He worked for TRW as a technical engineer for 37 years and enjoyed life as a husband and father.
Ray, as his friends and family fondly refer to him, adored the lake life that New England offered and spent much time with his beloved wife boating the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. He enjoyed photography and preserved memories over his lifetime for his loved ones to cherish. He and his wife retired and found their forever home in Stuart, Fla. Devoted in faith, he was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church.
Family members left to cherish his memory are his selfless wife of 65 years, Constance Couture, and their children, Michael Couture and wife, Beth, Cindy Santos and husband, Mark, Gregory Couture and wife, Diane, and Christina Giovagnoli; grandchildren, Jessica Younghouse, Joshua Santos, Austin Couture, Alyssa Couture, Jacob Giovagnoli, Andrew Giovagnoli, and Eric Giovagnoli, and three great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL 33455. The family will receive friends after the service at the Hidden Harbor clubhouse, 4300 SE Saint Lucie Blvd., Stuart, FL 34997.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the through the following site: http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 2, 2020