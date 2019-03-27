Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raoul L. "Roy" Prince. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Raoul L. "Roy" Prince, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Manchester, he was the son of Raoul A. and Irene (Vachon) Prince.



Roy was a proud graduate of Manchester High School Central, Class of 1947. He attended St. Anselm College.



He served in the U.S. Air Force from January 1951 to November 1954



After an honorable discharge, Roy went to work for his father at Roy Prince Motor Co., eventually taking over the business selling Packards, Edsels and used cars.



He held a membership in Packard International Motor Car Club; Post 79, The American Legion; and volunteered as a caretaker at Wagner Park.



He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia (Dery) in 2003 after 48 years of marriage.



Family members include a daughter, Celeste Ludwig and her husband Ronald; a son, Greg Prince and his wife Teresa; four grandchildren that he truly cherished, Kurt Ludwig, Karl Ludwig, Jordan Osgood and her husband Cory, and Hannah Prince; four beautiful great-grandchildren who brought him such happiness, Reagan, Haley, Evan and Anthony; a sister, Jeannine Forbes; two nieces, Stephanie Forbes and Kim (Forbes) McKean; and many cousins.



.



SERVICES: A memorial reception is planned for Thursday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place at 11:30 a.m. during the reception.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Hospice Services VNA and Amada Senior Care for the exceptional care and compassion as they cared for Roy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Services VNA, 1070 Holt Ave, Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.







