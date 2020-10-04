Raymond A. Brunelle, 79, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.Born in Manchester, N.H., on April 11, 1941, to the late Alfred and Anna Oparowski. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a land surveyor for 40 years.He is survived by his significant other, Joanne Texiera; and his children, Jodi-Lyn Smith, Tania Brunelle and Steven Brunelle; and stepchildren, Mark Andrea and Peter; his brother, Richard Brunelle; and two nieces, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.Following burial on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, a celebration of life will be held at 36 Ferry St., Allenstown, N.H.