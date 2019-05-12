Raymond A. Couture, 88, of Manchester, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on May 1, 2019 after a short illness.
He was born in Manchester on May 3,1930, the son of Albert and Bernadette (Larochelle) Couture and had been a lifelong resident of the City. He graduated from West High School in 1948 and was a United States Navy Veteran where he served as a medic aboard the USS Amphion AR13 during the Korean War. He worked as a leather cutter for Bee Bee Shoe for twenty years and then worked as manager of the Appliance Division of Goulet Supply Co., and later as manager of Keystone Battery before retiring. Raymond was an accomplished singer having studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston MA. He sang at many weddings and at the Palace Theatre's annual variety show where he was the headliner. He was an outstanding athlete in his youth and was very active in coaching baseball at Manchester South Little League, the Sunset League, and Bedford Little League.
Family members include his loving wife of 69 years, Laurette (Spenard) Couture; three sons, Ronald Couture and his wife Maureen of NM, Leonard Couture and his wife Dianne of Bedford, and David Couture of Newmarket; eight grandchildren, Keith, Jennifer, Sarah, Heather, Ryan, Elisha, Jessica, and Savanah; nine great grandchildren, Adam, Emily, Jonathan, Caitlin, Meredith, Gretchen, Claire, Emma, and Daniel Jr.; two brothers, Maurice Couture of Bedford and Richard Couture of FL; a sister Irene Morrissette of FL. He was predeceased by brothers Albert Jr. and Roger.
A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester on Thursday May 16th from 5 to 8 PM. A Memorial service will take place in the funeral home on Friday May 17th at 10:00 AM with a graveside service with military honors to follow at noon in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2019