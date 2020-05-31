82, born in Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully in Sun City Center, Florida on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Raymond lived in Manchester, New Hampshire most of his life and moved to Florida in 1987. He was the son of the late Arsene and Jeannette Daneau. Ray was employed by J.F. McElwain for 12 years and retired from the State of New Hampshire after 17 years of service. Raymond was also a watchmaker and an expert carpenter. He served in the New Hampshire Air National Guard and was activated in the United States Air Force in 1960. Raymond's greatest joy was spending time with his family, building doll houses for his grandchildren and he also was an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lillian Daneau. Family members include daughter Denise Hodgdon (David) of Tampa, Florida, daughter Irene Andrea (Robert) of Altamont, New York, and son Raymond Daneau (Paula) of Merrimack, New Hampshire. Raymond had four grandchildren, Gabrielle Andrea, Matthew Daneau, Katherine Daneau and Hayley Hodgdon. He is survived by his siblings Rita Martin, Maurice Daneau, Jeannette Couture, and Therese Montminy. A Christian funeral and military burial will be held in Florida in July. At the request of his wife, donations on Raymond's behalf can be made to LifePath Hospice, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, Florida 33573.



