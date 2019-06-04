ROCHESTER - Raymond A. Therrien, 86, of Rochester, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin on April 23, 1933.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Air Force flying in B-29s. He was a decorated pilot.
In 1978, he founded Ray's Tool and Die, which later became RTD Technologies.
After leaving the U.S. Air Force, Ray enjoyed wood-working, flying his Piper Cub and spending time with his family.
He will be missed.
Family members include his wife of 61 years, Doris; his sons, Wayne and his wife Laurie of Rochester, and Marc and his wife Alyson of Barrington; his grandchildren, Stacy Bowers Therrien, Emily Therrien and Andrew Therrien; his sisters, Marie Vachon, Sister Florence Therrien and Jeanne Allaire; and his brother, Robert Therrien.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Rene Therrien, Fern Therrien, Rosaire Therrien; and his sister, Teresa Mains.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, June 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Grondin Funeral home, Rochester.
A funeral service is planned for Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. from Holy Rosary Church, Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Rosary Church, Rochester.
Published in Union Leader on June 4, 2019