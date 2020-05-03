Raymond C. LaCasse, 86, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully in his home on April 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving children.
He was born on October 10, 1933 in Claremont and was the son of Joseph and Beatrice (Picard) LaCasse. He was a resident of Goffstown for most of his life.
He worked at Joy Manufacturing in Claremont and later at Keller Products in Manchester and Bow.
Ray was an active member of St. Edmond's Parish and later, the Parish of the Transfiguration, both in Manchester. He served in the NH National Guard and volunteered as Cub Master of Pack 24 in addition to the Daniel Webster Council.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he was Past Grand Knight of the Arthur J. O'Neil Council #5112 and a Past Faithful Navigator of the Bishop Bradley Assembly #0626. He was also a longtime active member of the Good Sam Blazers camping club and the Litchfield Swingers square dance club. He loved going camping and dancing, but above all else, Pepere embraced his role as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Helen (LeBlanc) LaCasse; four brothers, Bernard, Donald, Roland, and Armand; and son-in-law, Richard Little.
Family members include seven children a son, Daniel J. (Lisa) LaCasse of Weare, Jeanne (John) Plourde of Goffstown, Sandra (Bud) Hawkins of Lancaster MA, Ann (Mark) Carignan of Bedford, Christine Little of Surprise, AZ, Donna (James) Zylak of New Boston and Louise Turner of Manchester; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Therese (LaCasse) Brodeur of Boscawen; a sister-in-law, Georgette (LeBlanc) Sienko of North Carolina and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 8 Commerce Drive, Suite 101, Bedford, NH 03110, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
