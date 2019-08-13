ASHBURNHAM, Mass. - Raymond "Kip" Chauvin, 66, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the Lahey Clinic in Burlington after an illness.
Born on March 29, 1953, in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of the late Lucien and Violet (Lemay) Chauvin.
He worked as a young man in LeCourt's Supermarket in 1969, which is where his brother-in-law introduced him to his future wife, Marion Gastonguay.
Kip worked as a software engineer for Digital, EMC and Life Vault.
He was an intelligent man with a strong intellectual curiosity. He made a career in software development without an hour of college training and thought and was opined on many subjects.
Kip loved his dog Carson, who was his steady companion. In addition, he loved jazz; playing the guitar; any type of computer technology; and traveling especially to Las Vegas. He was obsessed with airplanes and the weather.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family members include his wife, Marion (Gastonguay) Chauvin; his daughter, Jennifer Valiton of Gardner; his son, Jason Chauvin of Gardner; two brothers, Richard Chauvin of Broomfield, Colo., and Roger Chauvin and his wife Diane of Athol.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be determined.
Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, Mass. 01564.
For more information, please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019