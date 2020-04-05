Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Dion. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Dion passed away Feb. 19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla., of natural causes.



Born June 9, 1944, Manchester, N.H., to Leon and Evelyn Dion. Graduated from Manchester West High in 1964. Ray had a long career as a pressman in the Manchester area.



He married Phyllis Clark May 19, 1973, who is currently in memory care in North Port, Fla.



Survivors include five brothers, Donald, Roger, Maurice, Norman, Richard; and several nephews and nieces.



Ray and Phyllis moved to Forest Lake Estates in Zephyrhills, Fla., in 2005, both becoming very active in the shuffleboard group and Ray becoming manager and president of the group.



He will always be remembered as a reliable close friend to many and the shaker and mover to organize family functions. Ray also lived close to his mom keeping a close eye on her along with planning and transporting her to family events that his brothers will always be grateful for.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in Manchester, N.H., later this summer.

