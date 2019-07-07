Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Barnum. View Sign Service Information Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 (603)-382-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond E. Barnum, 86, of Sandown, N.H., passed away on January 3, 2019 in Auburndale, Fla.



Born, raised and educated in Haverhill, Mass., son of the late Leroy and Marjorie (Smith) Barnum, he attended Haverhill High School. In 1952, Raymond married the love of his life, Edna Senter, and after he proudly served in the United States Army, they settled in Plaistow, N.H. Raymond began working as a heavy equipment operator but, for most of his career he was a petroleum truck driver, retiring from Georgia Pacific.



In his younger years, Raymond enjoyed raising vegetables in his garden and snowmobiling with his wife, Edna. More recently, Raymond found an interest in antique tractors. He enjoyed going to shows and owned a 1950 Ferguson.



A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, Mr. Barnum loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Edna (Senter) Barnum; daughter Cathy Barnum of Sandown, N.H.; two sons, Larry Barnum and his wife, Christine of Kingston and Wayne Barnum of Haines City, Fla.; three brothers, Eugene Barnum of Edgewater, Fla., Douglas Barnum of Leominster, Mass., and Andrew Barnum of Gilmanton, N.H.; grandchildren, Shauna Barnum-Gouette, Jason Barnum, Amanda Barnum, Erica Sarcione, Benjamin Sarcione, and Mariah Sarcione; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Atkinson Cemetery, 118 NH-121, Atkinson, NH. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH.



