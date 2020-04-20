Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





After a long illness Raymond E. Brooks, 64, of Londonderry, NH was called home to heaven on April 16, 2020. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was a spiritual, kind and loving man who would help anyone in need. His strong faith was an inspiration to all that knew him. He was born and raised in Newburyport, MA. He loved pugs and had many life-long friends. He had a love for classical music, and played the clarinet throughout his educational career. He was a graduate of The Governor Academy (formerly Governor Dummer Academy) and attended college in Wooster, OH. He worked many years at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, MA and Farnum Center in Manchester, NH. Raymond was a friend of Bill W and helped many people in recovery. He was a respected and active member of the church community. He was on the AIDS committee of New Hampshire, along with paving the way for the LGBTQ community of today. Ray left a remarkably legacy on the world and everyone that was blessed to have known him.He is survived by his partner of 31 years, Stephen Stanley, and dog KiKi; his sister, Cynthia Brooks Barbagallo; his loving niece, Jamie Brooks Barbagallo and her fiance Paul Vennochi, Jr.; his stepmother, Joan Brooks; his stepbrother, Garrett Poulin; his stepbrother, Aaron Poulin and his wife Pam and their children. Raymond was predeceased by his nephew, Benjamin Brooks Barbagallo; his mother, Eleanore Brooks and father, Raymond F. Brooks, Jr.Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to the Matthew Shepard Foundation, 800 18th Street, Suite 301, Denver, CO 80202, or https://www.matthewshepard.org/ . The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Union Leader on Apr. 20, 2020

