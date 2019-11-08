Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Lieber Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 (603)-382-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

EAST HAMPSTEAD - Raymond Ernest Lieber Jr., 89, of East Hampstead, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.



Born in Haverhill, Mass., on May 18, 1930, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Hammond) and Raymond E. Lieber Sr.



Raised in Haverhill, Mass., he attended Smiley School. He graduated from Haverhill High School and Haverhill Trade School where he was trained as a sheet metal worker.



After graduating, he entered the U.S. Air Force. He served from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. Ray was a Special Forces airman and a sharpshooter with the 1009 Special Weapons Squadron, where he reached the rank of staff sergeant. He was stationed in Alaska and Key West, Fla.



After his service, Ray worked 35 years for Raytheon.



Ray was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 1505 and Post 200, The American Legion. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Hampstead.



Family members include his wife of 61 years, Frances (Hinds), of East Hampstead; four daughters and their spouses, Dawna Lieber and Kendra Maroon, of North Fort Myers, Fla., Nancy and Christopher Mahoney, of Pittsfield, Linda and Steven Harms, of Fremont, and Brenda and Richard Duquette, of East Hampstead; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Janet Lieber, of Plaistow; his grandchildren, Amanda (Mahoney) and Nick Gallo, of Pittsfield, Joseph Duquette, of Fremont, Heather (Duquette) and Roberto Ranno, of Londonderry, and Benjamin Harms, of Fremont; his great-grandchildren, Luca and Eliana Ranno and Jace Gallo; andl nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his niece, Debra (Lieber) Walker; and his great-grandson, Dylan Gallo, who died in infancy.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Route 121A, Plaistow.



Burial with military honors will be held for the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit





