Born on May 23, 1935, in Hartford, CT, he was the son of Raymond and Marion (Cote) Desmarais. He was a 1952 graduate of St. Jean the Baptist High School in Lynn.



He served in the US Army prior to his honorable discharge in 1953.



Ray was predeceased by his parents and brother Leonard.



Family members include his children, Michele of Lynn, Raymond and wife Julie of Nahant, Christine Locke and husband Brendan of Marblehead, Maria McGee and husband Thomas of Lynn, and Daniel and wife Patricia of Sudbury; 9 grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock St., Manchester. Urn burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, at a later date.



Donations may be made in his memory to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Suite 102, Wellesley, MA 02481.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951

