Raymond Francois Lamy, 91, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020. Born in Manchester on October 4, 1928, he was the son to the late Ovila and Marie Ledianne Lamy (Gariepy).Raymond was a lifelong resident of Manchester, and was the youngest son of 11 children. He married the love his life Jeannette in 1952 and raised four children together. Raymond honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and in the Air National Guard. He retired in 1991 from Harvey Construction after 30 years working as a finish cabinetmaker. He dedicated much of his time with the Catholic War Veterans and assisted in bingo night for over 20 years as well as 100 Nights of Remembrance at Mount Calvary Cemetery since 2005. Raymond enjoyed many things such as fishing, camping, snowmobiling, traveling, woodworking, bowling, golfing, photography, videography, ice and roller skating, tinkering with computers, playing cards, parties at the "camp", CB Radios, cable/radio controlled planes and boats, going to the beach, making fudge, endless amount of outdoor activities, and of course spending time with familyHe is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Jeannette (Proulx); daughters Lucille Moisan, Joan Szumiesz and her husband Frank, Ann Corriveau and her husband Ron; Son James Lamy; Sister Claire Browning; Grandchildren Steven, Eric, Michael, Christopher, Jennifer, Denis; Great-grandchildren Andrew, Tucker, Kloie, Stacey, Easton, Kinsey, Morgan, Carter, Braxton, Carson, and Gabriel. He is predeceased by his daughter-in-law Denise Lamy; son-in-law Gabriel Moisan; Five Sisters; and Four Brothers.A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 between 8:30am and 9:30am at McHugh Funeral Home located at 283 Hanover St, Manchester NH 03103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 10am at Saint Marie Parish located at 378 Notre Dame Ave, Manchester, NH 03102, with a burial immediately following at Mount Calvary located at 474 Goffstown Rd, Manchester, NH 03102.