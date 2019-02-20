Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond G. Cote, 89, of Bedford, NH, died February 15, 2019, after a brief period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, NH on July 14, 1929, he was the son of Alfred and Blanche (Marcoux) Cote. He resided in the Queen City all his life before moving to Bedford in 1984.



Ray graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Boys. He earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire.



He served with the New Hampshire Army National Guard for twenty years. He held the rank of major.



Until his retirement, Ray was president of Harvey Construction Company for many years.



A devout Catholic, he was an active, longtime communicant of Saint Elizabeth Seton Church.



For many years, Ray was actively involved in the community with numerous organizations, including chairing New Horizons for New Hampshire, Associated General Contractors of NH, Federated Arts of Manchester, Elliot Hospital Northeast, Notre Dame College, and the Bishops Annual Fund. He served as a director of the Bank of New Hampshire and the Currier Museum of Art and was a member of the New Hampshire Technical Institute Advisory Board and the Easter Seals Veterans Council Advisory Board.



Ray was recognized for his lifelong dedication to the community and generosity to others by being named Citizen of the Year by the Greater Manchester Chamber in 1992. Ray truly made a positive impact on the community and helped create opportunities for people to live a good life. He was the recipient of the Medallion Fund of the Manchester Regional Community Foundation.



Ray was a patriot, philanthropist, wise parent and grandparent, who was blessed with many graces. He was humble and gentle by nature. Ray gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife, children, and grandchildren who were the source of great joy to him. He taught unconditional love, the importance of gratitude, the value of hard work, and the power of humility and compassion. He will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable man.



Family members include his loving wife of sixty-seven years Olga (Kaczmarski) Cote; four sons, Robert J. Cote of Deerfield, Paul D. Cote of Jackson, Wyoming, Philip L. Cote of Manchester, and Steven J. Cote of Manchester; three daughters, Christine A. Dally of Carmel, California, Valerie S. Paulin of Madison, Wisconsin, and Carolyn K. Cote of Henniker; his grandchildren, David, Nicholas, Matthew, Rebecca, Jonathan, Joshua, Ella, and Margaret; three great-grandchildren, Marisa, Genevieve, and Evelyn; two sisters, Adoree O'Donnell of Manchester and Suzanne Brown of Shoreview, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Francis Cote as well as two sisters, Sr. Lorraine Cote and Doris McCarthy.



Services: Calling hours are Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



The funeral will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford, NH.



Burial with military honors will take place Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 12 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.



Contributions in memory of Ray may be designated to the "Raymond G. and Olga Cote Family Fund" at the NH Charitable Foundation online (



For more information, please visit:







