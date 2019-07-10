MANCHESTER - Raymond G. Demers, 75, of Manchester, died July 8, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Manchester on May 7, 1944, he was the son of Gerard L. and Jeannette A. (Marcoux) Demers.
He was educated in Manchester. In 1966, he earned his BA in science from St. Anselm College. In addition, he received his MS in radiation biology from Rivier College in 1970.
From 1966 to 1976, he served in the New Hampshire Air National Guard as a medical laboratory technician.
Ray taught physics at Manchester High School West for 35 years before retiring in 2007. After retiring, he did research as a health physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M.
He loved airplanes and enjoyed flying, maintaining a pilot's license for many years. He was a remote control airplane enthusiast, and enjoyed building and flying his own model aircraft. Ray also had a passion for music, playing guitar and building his own banjos.
Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted husband and a loving father.
Family members include his wife of 39 years, Phyllis M. (Bouvier) Demers of Manchester; their two children, Raymond G. Demers II and fiancee Susannah Brewster of Boston, and Kathleen D. Sapia and husband Nicholas of Boston; his two sons, Jeffrey A. Demers and wife Karen of Hooksett, and Dana A. Demers of Provincetown, Mass.; and his brother, Ronald A. Demers and wife Louise of Rockland, Maine.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from the Parish of Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace St., Manchester, N.H. 03102 or , 166 S. River Road, Bedford, N.H. 03110, or online at www.alz.org/manh.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 10, 2019