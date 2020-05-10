Raymond G. Kohler, 72, of Manchester, died on May 7, 2020, at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on September 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Harold and Alice (Sasseville) Kohler. He was a 1965 graduate of Bishop Bradley High School and earned his BA in business from Nathaniel Hawthorne College.
Ray served in the US Army and was honorably discharged on Sept. 24, 1972, at the rank of Specialist - SP4. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Ray worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 10 years before retiring in 2011. Prior to the post office, he worked for RS Audley for 20 years.
Ray was an avid NE sports fan and was very active in his grandsons' sports. He loved to play golf and spending time traveling with his wife Marie. Ray had a passion for muscle cars and bought his dream car, Dodge Challenger, just a few years back. He always spoke his mind, had a great sense of humor and was a true character. Everyone wanted to hear a "Ray Story". Ray dedicated his life to his family and above all else, will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Family includes his beloved wife of 49 years, Marie A. (Lavoie) Kohler; two daughters, Christine M. Kalantzis and husband Tom of Hooksett, and Karyn L. Beaudette of Manchester; four grandsons, Kyle and Cameron Kalantzis, and Cole and Brady Beaudette; his twin brother, Robert Kohler of Minneola, FL; and his beloved cat Mo. The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the front line workers of Elliot Hospital and in the COVID-19 Unit. "These individuals were our angels during this most difficult time".
SERVICES: There are no calling hours or services at this time. A committal service with military honors will take place in NH State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Ray's wish was to celebrate his life and not mourn his loss. Family and friends will gather for this celebration when we can all be together again. "Don't cry because it's over, Smile because it happened". Donations in Ray's memory may be made to: Veteran's Count, Manchester Chapter, c/o Easter Seals NH, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103 https://vetscount.org/nh/support-us/make-a-donation To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.