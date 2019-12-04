Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover St. Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Peter Church 567 Manchester Rd. Auburn , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Raymond Godbout, 60, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Dec. 1, 2019.



Born on Nov. 21, 1959, he was the son of Roger and Therese (Filteau) Godbout. He would remain a New Hampshire resident for the rest of his life, and would later marry his wife Theresa, with whom he shared 24 years of love and friendship.



Ray proudly worked in maintenance for many years, having spent 16 of them at Lamont Hanley. Ray was extremely adept at using his hands and was able to fix anything that came his way, having refurbished many cars, motorcycles, tractors and other automobiles throughout his life. He always kept busy to pass the time as he was always "up since 4:00 working" and making sure everything was working as it should.



Ray will be remembered as a compassionate, caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Among the many things he enjoyed, Ray loved spending time with his family, camping, snowmobiling and cooking with his children, riding on the tractor with his grandchildren, and of course fixing up his automobiles. Above all, Ray loved being with his family and friends, and his quick wit, humor and good nature will be missed by all whose lives he touched. As Raymond used to say, "Everybody Loves Raymond."



Family members include his wife, Terry Godbout; his son, Jason Dobe and his wife Sara; his daughter, Vikki Marks and her husband Byron; his brothers, Ronald Godbout and his wife Lynn, Danny Godbout and his wife Pat, and David Godbout and his wife Diana; his sister, Diane Dame and her husband Bruce; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and extended family.



SERVICES: Calling Hours are Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A funeral service is planned for Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn.



To view an online tribute, send condolences or for more information, visit



