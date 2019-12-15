Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond H. Copp, age 81, of 60 Shadagee Road died on Dec. 11, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine, after a long illness.



He was born in Center Harbor, N.H., on Jan. 28, 1938, son of Harold L. Copp and Rose Spooner Copp.



He was a dedicated partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to all. He grew up in the Lakes Region area of N.H. and was a graduate of Laconia High School.



Ray worked in the restaurant/supermarket/food distribution industry for 45 years. He owned two diners in the Lakes Region area of N.H. and went on to work for Bi-Go Markets as a deli/bakery supervisor, Wetterau Foods/SuperValu as a regional manager, Pillsbury Fresh as an area supervisor and Pace Target as a food broker. He trained and mentored many young people as they entered into the food industry. He retired in 2010.



After retirement, Ray worked at Home Instead Senior Care, Gorham, N.H., as a devoted caregiver. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Lodge, Laconia, N.H., and rose to the rank of Grand Chancellor.



He loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, enjoyed cruises and exploring many countries. He was an avid collector of vintage radios and walking sticks. He loved yard sales, auctions, and church fairs, always searching for his next treasure.



He loved life and enjoyed the local culture of everywhere he lived. He was a friend to all and loved by everyone that knew him. He always did his best to make everyone feel welcome and special in his home. He would go out of his way to make sure his family felt special and knew how much he loved them.



He was a foodie, his favorite restaurant was the Nordic Lodge in Charlestown, R.I., where he would go annually for Father's Day with his family enjoying lobster, prime rib and especially Haagen-Dazs shakes.



He lived in Maine for many years and considered himself to be a true Mainer. He loved the ocean, walks on the beach collecting sand dollars, steamed clams, lobster, custard pie and Moxie. He also enjoyed Saturday night bean suppers.



He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Rose Copp, sisters Lilian Copp Bisson, and Patricia Copp Kimball.



He is survived by his loving partner of 39 years, Earold Bennett. Ray and Earold could always be found together. They enjoyed going to the theater, eating at local restaurants, walks on the beach, Sunday drives and listening to classical music. Earold was by his side for the last several years taking special care of him and was holding him in his arms when he passed.



Ray is survived by his two sons, Raymond H. Copp Jr. and Mark Copp of Manchester, N.H.; his two grandsons, Nathaniel Copp and his wife Amy of Nottingham, N.H., Ben Copp and his wife Leeann of Manchester, N.H.; his four great-grandchildren, Jameson, Lily, Jacoby and Addie; His sister Jane Reid and her husband Norman of Meredith, N.H.; his brother, Thomas Copp and his wife Arleen of Waterboro, Maine; and his favorite uncle and best friend, Fred Copp "Retired Fire Chief" and his wife Jeanine of Meredith, N.H; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



SERVICES: Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, ME 04072, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m.



Our entire family wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and caregivers at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House especially Lillian Mandl and Raelene Fitzpatrick who provided wonderful loving care. We would also like to extend a special thanks to Henrietta Riddle from Hospice of Southern Maine for her personal tender loving care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074.

