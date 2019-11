Gilmanton I.W.---- Raymond "Ray" Moore, 86, of Gilmanton Iron Works passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital, after a long courageous battle with cancer.Ray was born on November 19, 1932 in Manchester, NH the son of Hugh R. and Irene L. (Martel) Moore. Ray worked for Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions as a sales representative for many years.Ray had a love for nature and the outdoors. He was a hard worker and took pride in all he did. Above all Ray cherished his time with family.Ray is survived by his wife, 1 month shy of 60 years, Cecile (Fanny) Moore; two daughters, Deborah Czeskanski and Kimberley Boutsianis; and three grandchildren, Robert, Aiyana, and Dagan. Ray was predeceased by his parents.In honor of Ray's wishes there will be no calling hours.Burial will be held at a later date at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information, and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com