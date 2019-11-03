Gilmanton I.W.---- Raymond "Ray" Moore, 86, of Gilmanton Iron Works passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Ray was born on November 19, 1932 in Manchester, NH the son of Hugh R. and Irene L. (Martel) Moore. Ray worked for Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions as a sales representative for many years.
Ray had a love for nature and the outdoors. He was a hard worker and took pride in all he did. Above all Ray cherished his time with family.
Ray is survived by his wife, 1 month shy of 60 years, Cecile (Fanny) Moore; two daughters, Deborah Czeskanski and Kimberley Boutsianis; and three grandchildren, Robert, Aiyana, and Dagan. Ray was predeceased by his parents.
In honor of Ray's wishes there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be held at a later date at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information, and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019