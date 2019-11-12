AUBURN - Raymond J. Bergeron, 54, of Auburn, died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Exeter Hospital, Exeter, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Methuen, Mass., on June 14, 1965, he was the son of Jeanne (LaFlamme) Bergeron and the late Donald Bergeron.
Ray had a lifelong passion for carpentry and ran his own construction company for many years.
Outside of work, Ray stayed busy keeping up with his home and spending time with friends and family enjoying pizza and beer around a campfire.
In addition to his mother, family members include his son, Daniel Connelly of Ludlow, Mass.; two brothers, Don Bergeron and wife Linda of Candia, and Mark Bergeron and wife Jane of Senoia, Ga.; two nephews, Mark and Matt Bergeron; a niece, Michelle Pretty; many friends and extended family including his beloved dog, Riley.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 12, 2019