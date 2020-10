Raymond J. Boulerisse Sr., 86, died October 6, 2020. Born 1934, son of the late Lionel and Cecile Boulerisse. Husband of the late Rosemarie (Ball). Raymond was a great devoted and loving father to his seven children, Raymond Jr., Robert, Randall, Ryan, Susan Williams, Sharon Miller, and Saundra Hebert. He will be remembered fondly as a wonderful person and cherished family member.



