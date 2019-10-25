Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond J. Demers. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Raymond Joseph Demers, 78, of Bedford, died October 22, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family.



He was born on December 26, 1940, in Manchester to Napoleon and Fleurida (Hemond) Demers. He graduated from St. Anthony High School and attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute, majoring in Machine Technology, Drafting and Industrial Management.



His working experience began at Leighton Machine in Manchester as a tool and die maker assembling custom knitting machines. His following employment continued for 21 years with Genest Bakery in Manchester and later with Nissen Baking in Portland, Maine. Ray was employed as Plant and Project Engineer.



From 1983 to 2003, he was employed by Jac Pac Foods which later became sold to Tyson Foods in the Manchester plant. His position was Supervisor and project manager for most plant operations in meat enhancement and processing systems.



As an ambitious multi-task individual, he maintained a Real Estate Broker's license in New Hampshire. Also, he was a well-known taxidermist and N.R.A. member. He became a founder and eight-year president of the New Hampshire Waterfowl Association, a non-profit sportsman group that incorporated a State self tax for Waterfowl stamp program that benefited water access and wood duck box habitat. During his stewardship, the Association won many conservation awards.



After his retirement, Ray and his wife became active members of the Safari Club International in the Maine Chapter as his wife would follow on his big game Safari hunts to Africa and a catch and release large game fishing in Central and North America.



Throughout his life, Ray was an avid adventurer and Master Scuba diver. His favorite sport and study was in Colonial History and Nautical Archeology. His diving excursions were focused along the Piscataqua River from the Portsmouth Harbor in NH following the swift river currents towards the mouth of the Atlantic. He and his son John's daring feats were scientifically motivated in the obscure environment of depth, ledges and shipwrecks of unknown origin, accidental drop overs while transferring trade goods from the Colonial Coasters. The father and son team devoted many years identifying shards of French, Dutch, Netherlandish, English 1705, 1720, HMS Astrea, 1744. Two 6 Pounder Cannons were identified by the Demer's off the Jackson Schooner/Privateer. A book was published, "Piscataqua Discoveries", by the Demer's documenting this Historical battle between the Colonist and 18th Century Native American as sea fighters. These thousands of artifacts have been loaned to the New Castle Historical Museum in New Castle, NH for all to see.



He traveled with his wife throughout the United States, alligator hunting in Louisiana, horseback riding in Shell Canyon, WY, fishing for salmon in Lake Ontario, viewed the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone Park and whitewater rafting down the Snake River among wildlife in the Jackson Hole Valley. He also took a photography course on top of Mount Washington. He travelled many times to Mexico with his grandchildren where they visited many sites including the pyramids. He also traveled many times with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to Disneyland and swam with the dolphins and manatees. He and his family visited Nashville to see the Graceland Elvis Estate. He and his wife went to many concerts and theater productions which they enjoyed. Recently he, his wife and son, went to Baltimore to visit the Ancient Aliens weekend convention. They set off on a journey to explore the many unexplained mysteries that exist between science fact and science fiction. He also had trips to England, Wales, Scotland, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Bermuda several times and many times to Canada with friends.



Mr. Demers' great love was spending time with his family, especially his wife of 60 years Nancy. He leaves three children, Paula Gagne of Dunbarton (remember all the family trips to Florida), John Demers of Bedford (remember all the scuba diving trips), and Diane Denoncourt of Manchester (remember all the trips to Florida); five grandchildren, Krystal McLain, Scott Johnson, Stephanie Ellsey, Jeff and Tim Denoncourt; seven great-granddaughters, Haley Russo, Jessica and Lily Denoncourt, Shelby Johnson, Taylin McLeod, twin girls Kiley and Riley McLeod; three great-grandsons, Shamus and Colin McLain, and Nolan McLeod. He has two brothers, Robert and Linda Demers of Montville, Maine, and Roland and Brenda Demers of Manchester; several nephews and nieces.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the .



To send and online message of condolence, please go to







BEDFORD - Raymond Joseph Demers, 78, of Bedford, died October 22, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family.He was born on December 26, 1940, in Manchester to Napoleon and Fleurida (Hemond) Demers. He graduated from St. Anthony High School and attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute, majoring in Machine Technology, Drafting and Industrial Management.His working experience began at Leighton Machine in Manchester as a tool and die maker assembling custom knitting machines. His following employment continued for 21 years with Genest Bakery in Manchester and later with Nissen Baking in Portland, Maine. Ray was employed as Plant and Project Engineer.From 1983 to 2003, he was employed by Jac Pac Foods which later became sold to Tyson Foods in the Manchester plant. His position was Supervisor and project manager for most plant operations in meat enhancement and processing systems.As an ambitious multi-task individual, he maintained a Real Estate Broker's license in New Hampshire. Also, he was a well-known taxidermist and N.R.A. member. He became a founder and eight-year president of the New Hampshire Waterfowl Association, a non-profit sportsman group that incorporated a State self tax for Waterfowl stamp program that benefited water access and wood duck box habitat. During his stewardship, the Association won many conservation awards.After his retirement, Ray and his wife became active members of the Safari Club International in the Maine Chapter as his wife would follow on his big game Safari hunts to Africa and a catch and release large game fishing in Central and North America.Throughout his life, Ray was an avid adventurer and Master Scuba diver. His favorite sport and study was in Colonial History and Nautical Archeology. His diving excursions were focused along the Piscataqua River from the Portsmouth Harbor in NH following the swift river currents towards the mouth of the Atlantic. He and his son John's daring feats were scientifically motivated in the obscure environment of depth, ledges and shipwrecks of unknown origin, accidental drop overs while transferring trade goods from the Colonial Coasters. The father and son team devoted many years identifying shards of French, Dutch, Netherlandish, English 1705, 1720, HMS Astrea, 1744. Two 6 Pounder Cannons were identified by the Demer's off the Jackson Schooner/Privateer. A book was published, "Piscataqua Discoveries", by the Demer's documenting this Historical battle between the Colonist and 18th Century Native American as sea fighters. These thousands of artifacts have been loaned to the New Castle Historical Museum in New Castle, NH for all to see.He traveled with his wife throughout the United States, alligator hunting in Louisiana, horseback riding in Shell Canyon, WY, fishing for salmon in Lake Ontario, viewed the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone Park and whitewater rafting down the Snake River among wildlife in the Jackson Hole Valley. He also took a photography course on top of Mount Washington. He travelled many times to Mexico with his grandchildren where they visited many sites including the pyramids. He also traveled many times with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to Disneyland and swam with the dolphins and manatees. He and his family visited Nashville to see the Graceland Elvis Estate. He and his wife went to many concerts and theater productions which they enjoyed. Recently he, his wife and son, went to Baltimore to visit the Ancient Aliens weekend convention. They set off on a journey to explore the many unexplained mysteries that exist between science fact and science fiction. He also had trips to England, Wales, Scotland, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Bermuda several times and many times to Canada with friends.Mr. Demers' great love was spending time with his family, especially his wife of 60 years Nancy. He leaves three children, Paula Gagne of Dunbarton (remember all the family trips to Florida), John Demers of Bedford (remember all the scuba diving trips), and Diane Denoncourt of Manchester (remember all the trips to Florida); five grandchildren, Krystal McLain, Scott Johnson, Stephanie Ellsey, Jeff and Tim Denoncourt; seven great-granddaughters, Haley Russo, Jessica and Lily Denoncourt, Shelby Johnson, Taylin McLeod, twin girls Kiley and Riley McLeod; three great-grandsons, Shamus and Colin McLain, and Nolan McLeod. He has two brothers, Robert and Linda Demers of Montville, Maine, and Roland and Brenda Demers of Manchester; several nephews and nieces.SERVICES: Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the .To send and online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close