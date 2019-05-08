BERLIN - Raymond J. "Pete" LaPointe, 81, of Berlin, died on April 30, 2019.
Born in Berlin on March 23, 1938, he was the son of Edward and Cecile (Aubin) LaPointe.
He was a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.
He graduated from Keene State College.
In addition, he became the dean of New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in Laconia. He also traveled and taught in Saudi Arabia and Africa.
He was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish.
Family members include his son, Steven LaPointe of Moultonborough; his significant other, Regina LaPointe of Berlin; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Tuesday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m.
Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2019