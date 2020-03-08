Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond J. Loiselle. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond J. Loiselle (76), of Manchester New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1943 to Theodore & Pauline (Descheneaux) Loiselle.



Raymond attended the Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester and would go on to graduate from Ohio Northern University to pursue a career in teaching special education. Having taught for over 20 years at Mart High School in Texas, Raymond took great joy in being a coach and mentor to the many students he taught. He also took immense pride in coaching football, especially after leading the Mart Panthers to their first state championship in 25 years, an accolade that he will carry with him forever.



Ray always said he never taught for the money, but rather for the difference he could make, which embodies who Ray was. All who knew him will remember a kind, compassionate, selfless man who would give the shirt off his back to those in need, especially for the kids he advocated for. Ray was at his best when teaching or coaching others, playing football, baseball wrestling and golf, or feeding others from his station in front of the grill. Above all, Ray loved his family and friends immensely, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.



Ray has joined his parents and his brother Richard Loiselle in heaven. He is survived by his fiance Patricia Dalo; sister Rita Pinard and husband Ron; sister Ruth Williamson; brother Ronald Loiselle and wife Betty; brother Robert Loiselle and wife Muriel; sister Terry Clouthier and husband Davis; sister Becky Plichta and husband John; sister Rhonda Loughlin and husband Brian; daughter Michelle; step daughters Sonya & Tara; as well as many grandchildren, one great grandchild and extended family and friends.



A celebration of Raymond's life will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester NH. Food and beverages will be served.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Ray's memory.



To view Raymond's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



