AUBURN - Our beloved Raymond, Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Newport, NH on Aug. 15, 1935 to Nathan and Ruth (Clossey) Reed.
He moved to Derry, NH as a child and later moved to Auburn, NH and owned Lakes Motor Sales and Auburn Towing and Transport until retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Ray was predeceased by his wife, Laurette R. Reed, who passed away Sept. 13, 2015. He is survived by 3 sons: Ronald Reed and his wife, Sharon, of Hooksett, Reginald Reed of Manchester, and Raymond W. Reed of Pleasant Gap, PA, his daughter, Pam Reed Chainey of Manchester, and a sister, Laura Roy, of Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Live and Let Live Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, Attn: Theresa Paradis, 20 Paradis Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Sat., Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech St. in Manchester. A service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2019