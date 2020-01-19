Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 10:00 AM Manchester Christian Church 1308 Wellington Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond L. Simard, 79, of Manchester died January 16, 2020 after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on September 25, 1940, he was the son of Herve and Jeanne (Desilets) Simard.



Prior to retirement, he had worked as a heavy equipment operator for R.S. Audley Construction for many years, taking pride in his work. Ray was often seen on his bulldozer building the roads most of us drive on today.



Ray loved watching sporting events, especially games where his beloved family members competed. He enjoyed watching old Western movies and game show re-runs. He was a true lover of all animals and treasured time spent going for rides and playing with his shared dog Jordan and previously, Penny and Shredder.



Ray dedicated his life to helping others and was admired by all who knew him. He loved spending time worshipping and volunteering at church. The family would consider it a great blessing if all who knew him came to celebrate his wonderful life with them, on Tuesday morning.



Family members include his children, Darlene Simard Dickson of Manchester and husband Michael, Joanne Nolan and husband Jon of East Moriches, NY, Raymond J. Simard of Manchester; his grandchildren, Stephanie Plourde- Simard, Atty. Kara M. Simard, Melissa J. Duffy and husband Jared, Sean Nolan, Sheila Nolan, step-grandsons, Jackson and Andrew Dickson; great-grandchildren, Niamh and Ethan Duffy, Violet Saglio; siblings, Andrew Simard of Goffstown, Lorraine Roberge of St. Augustine, FL, Maurice Simard of Deerfield, Collette Makar of Deerfield, Edward Simard of Conway, SC, Celina Simard of Manchester; several nephews, nieces and cousins.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St. (corner of North St) will be Monday from 3 to 7pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am at Manchester Christian Church, Wellington Road, Manchester. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102.



