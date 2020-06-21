Raymond P. Johonnett, 75, went home to be with the Lord June 12, 2020, just 11 days shy of his 76th birthday, of cancer at Catholic Medical Center.



He was born in Manchester, N.H., June 23, 1944, son of the late Harold and Alice (Blair) Johonnett Sr.



Ray grew up and graduated in Goffstown, N.H. He went to Boston, Mass., Trade School for Oil Burner Technician. Ray has always upgraded his knowledge with all the schooling he could and never hesitated to share that knowledge. He was noted for his work ethic and integrity. He was a skilled tradesman in the heating field known for exceptional work that exemplified his belief that the only proper way to do a job was the right way. Comparable to his passion in turning a wrench was his love of casting a reel. Ray was an avid fisherman and angler known for keeping a rod and tackle box handy for when a cool stream would offer him respite from an otherwise hectic day.



He formerly worked for Bellemore Heating Oil, in Bedford, N.H., as Service Manager for many years.



Ray started Ray J. Heating Co 24 years ago and had many wonderful customers. He would work all night to make sure everyone had heat. He was a perfectionist. Every pipe had to be straight and level. Ray always believed in safety, and knew his codes. He used his voice for what was right or wrong.



Ray was a member of N.A.O.H.S.M. NH/VT, NFPA, and a valued church trustee of First Baptist Church of Manchester, N.H. He was also a support member of U.S. Marine Riders motorcycle group.



He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Harold Jr.



Raymond is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathryn (Gray); daughter, Judy Young, of Concord, N.H.; one granddaughter and one great-grandson; five sisters: Irene Johonnett, Magnolia, Texas, Helen (Marcel) Binette, Salisbury, N.H., Arline Dodge, Goffstown, N.H., Constance (Paul) Richard Sr, Springville, Mass,, Carolyn Bussiere, Dawsonville, Ga.; many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to First Baptist Church, 536 Union St., Manchester, NH 03104. Memorial services will be at a later date. Cremation Society of NH was in charge of arrangements.



